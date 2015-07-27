Tom Cruise Says a Top Gun Sequel "Would Be Fun"—on One Condition

In his latest film, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Tom Cruise hangs off the side of a moving airplane, but it sounds like he'd like to be flying one for his next movie. Specifically, he'd like to pilot planes in the Top Gun sequel.

"It would be fun. I would like to get back into those jets," Cruise told Reuters at the London premiere of Rogue Nation over the weekend.

Even though Cruise was only 24 when he made Top Gun, don't expect the 53-year-old to take a backseat when it comes to performing stunts for the sequel. "I don't want any CGI jets. I want to shoot it like how we shot the first one," he said. We wouldn't expect any less!

PHOTOS: From His High School Days to Now, See Tom Cruise's Changing Looks

Last month David Ellison, the CEO of Skydance (the company that is producing the sequel), confirmed that a script to the follow-up is underway and to expect a lot from the main character of the hit '80s action film. "There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie and there is no Top Gun without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Tom Cruise Hang Off an Airplane in the Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation Trailer