Try Not to Swoon Over This #FBF Shot of Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible

It’s been four years since we’ve seen Tom Cruise take on life-threatening stunts as IMF agent Ethan Hunt on the silver screen. But after an arduous wait, we’re finally getting our fix thanks to today’s release of Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, the fifth installment of the beloved action-packed series. Expect to see Cruise at his finest, zipping through 70,000 gallons of water sans oxygen tank and dangerously clinging onto the side of an escalating airplane—perhaps his most daring move yet. And while we are excited to once more hear the foot-thumping theme song and see how Mission newcomers Alec Baldwin and Rebecca Ferguson (who has been stepping onto the red carpet in unbeatably chic looks) color the screen, it’s that repeatedly handsome, million-dollar smile we’re speeding into theaters to watch. We may not know how the latest film concludes, but one thing’s for sure: Tom Cruise still has it. Flip through our gallery to see just how well the actor has maintained his youthfulness.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise's Changing Looks Through the Years

RELATED VIDEO: See Tom Cruise Beat the Odds in This Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation Teaser