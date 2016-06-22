Tom Cruise Is Back and Hotter Than Ever in New Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Trailer

Tom Cruise is back in action.

The first trailer for the upcoming flick Jack Reacher: Never Go Back was released today, and the actor's return as the title character has him kicking ass and taking names. Based on author Lee Child's 18th book in the bestselling Jack Reacher series, the movie is a follow-up to the 2012 action thriller and follows Reacher as he returns to Virgina to learn he's been charged with a crime he committed nearly 20 years ago. The clip features Jack taking down plenty of men with his bare hands as he sets off in search of the what really happened and vows to get revenge as the harrowing story of deception and web of lies begins to unfold.

Aside from Cruise, the film also stars Cobie Smolders, Austin Hebert, Patrick Heusinger, Aldis Hodge, Robert Knepper, Holt McCallany, Billy Slaughter, and Danika Yarosh—it hits theaters Oct. 21.

RELATED: Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer Tease Us About Top Gun 2

Watch the trailer for Jack Reacher: Never Go Back above.