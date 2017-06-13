Tom Cruise Can't Keep It Together After Discovering Tom Cruise Memes

It’s 2017: Basically, everyone has been made aware of the glory that is the “Tom Cruise Meme”—well, with one notable exception, of course: TOM CRUISE.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Ali Plumb got down to business with the action star, asking him the one question we’ve pondered more than the “chicken or egg” conundrum: Is Tom Cruise aware of the Tom Cruise “Clinging Off” Things Meme?

The Mission Impossible star was not, in fact, in the know, but it didn’t take him long to join the party.

“That’s fantastic!” Cruise exclaimed through breathless laughter after seeing his meme-ified self, clinging to a running cat (see here).

Cut to 2:24 in the video above to see the actor’s golden reaction to the viral phenomenon—dare we say it’s funnier than the actual memes?