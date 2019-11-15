Tom Brady Opened up About What It's Like to Be Married to Gisele Bündchen

E! already offers up its unique brand of celebrity access, but fans are about to get an even more intimate look at the celebrities they love. The network has announced a new show hosted by Jason Kennedy, a familiar face to anyone who's caught E! News. In the Room will let Kennedy get deep with headline-makers and his first interview promises big things for the future of the show: he snagged Tom Brady and managed to get him to talk about his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. In a clip shared by E!, Brady explains that his relationship has gone through its own ups and downs, but he understands it's part of what marriage is.

"I think, you know, marriages [...] they ebb and they flow. A lot of the times, you know, I'm going one direction, she's going the other," Brady explains. "And it's ships passing in the night."

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

RELATED: Did Tom Brady Just Shade Gwyneth Paltrow?

Brady goes on to say that the most important part of their marriage is supporting one another. No matter what they do, he says, they have each other no matter what. With that support system, he feels like he can do anything — and Bündchen is on the same wavelength. As its name implies, In the Room puts Kennedy in Brady's home, which could be why he was so open to opening up.

"I think we just have to make sure we take time for one another," he added. "And I think if you want it to get better and improve, you've gotta communicate. I want to support her and her dreams. She wants to support me and mine."

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Broke Up with Leonardo DiCaprio Because She Was Bored

Kennedy's sit-down with Brady is just the first clip from the show's lead-up extravaganza. E! says that it'll continue to give viewers glimpses into what the show will be before a full-fledged premiere.

"With a well-respected journalist like Jason at the helm, this show will fill a void in the marketplace giving an unfiltered in-depth look into celebrities' lives that viewers can't get anywhere else," Tammy Filler, executive vice president and editor-in-chief of E! News, said of the new series.