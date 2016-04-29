Tom Brady Just Posted the Sweetest Message for Wife Gisele Bündchen

If you didn't think Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were #couplegoals before, you definitely will now.

The NFL quarterback took to Facebook yesterday to post an adorable photo of himself with the couple's daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, and it made our hearts melt. In the snap, Brady and the blonde-haired 3-year-old are cuddled up on the couch watching Bündchen's recent appearance on The Tonight Show where the supermodel taught host Jimmy Fallon how to walk the runway.

And what he wrote in the caption is the sweetest thing you'll read all day. "Even better the second time around... We're so proud of you!," Brady said. "We love you so much and congratulations on your new book!!!" Check out the darling picture below.

