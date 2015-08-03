Gisele Bündchen Shares the Most Adorable Family Photo for Tom Brady's Birthday

Aren't Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady just the cutest? The football star is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and his model wife took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with an adorable family photo.

The snap features the pair smooching in the oceans as they hold their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, on their shoulders as Benjamin kisses Vivian's head and Vivian kisses her dad's head. The group also shows off their beach style in the 'gram, with Bündchen rocking a black string bikini and Brady in striped swim trunks.

"Happy birthday my love! We're so blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you for always giving us so much love. We love you!" Bündchen captioned the sweet snap. Check it out below.

RELATED: Tom Brady Shares a Sweet Birthday Message for Wife Gisele Bündchen