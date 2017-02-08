See Tom Brady's Cutest Father-Son Moments from the Super Bowl Victory Parade

Tom Brady has a lot to be proud of. The Patriots quarterback not only earned his fifth Super Bowl Ring after leading his team to victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but he's also got the cutest, most supportive family by his side.

After a post-game celebration with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and their two children—Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4—on the field in Houston, Brady and his teammates made their way back home to keep the party going with a victory parade in Boston on Tuesday.

Billie Weiss/Getty

The Super Bowl LI champ and little Benjamin turned the parade into the sweetest father-son outing. Riding on top of a duck boat through the streets of Boston, Benjamin was all smiles as he waved to the crowd amid sheets of confetti.

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

Billie Weiss/Getty

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Billie Weiss/Getty

And because greatness runs in his family, at one point little Ben stole the show and became our new hero, when he nailed the dab.

"Rain drop. Drop top. Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa!" Brady captioned a video of the incredible moment on Instagram. Watch it here:

Rain drop. Drop top. Benny dabbin on the boat with his Papa! A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:49pm PST

RELATED: Gisele and Tom Brady's Emotional Family Moments from Super Bowl LI

Ah-mazing.