Happy Birthday to Tom Brady, Quarterback and Husband to Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady, quarterback for the New England Patriots and husband to the ever-lovely Gisele Bündchen, celebrates his 38th birthday today. "He really, genuinely doesn't have a bad bone in his body," Bündchen says of the pro football player. The duo, who are parents to two adorable children, Benjamin and Vivian Lake, (they often make cameos on mom's Instagram!) are undoubtedly a power couple in every sense of the word. Find out about how they met, plus read 15 more celebrity-athlete love stories in our gallery!

