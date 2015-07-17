Todd Snyder's New Target Collaboration Celebrates Boston—and More Cities to Come 

The elegance and beach-side ease of Todd Snyder’s spring 2016 collection left us envisioning a handsome George Clooney romping through the shore in a navy linen ensemble that we know Amal would happily approve of. And though the designer’s newfound European sensibility is a standout, he’s paying homage to the country we love to call home with a new, Americana-fueled “Local Pride” collection for Target.

Courtesy Target

Designed to highlight the charm of cities that share an unquestionable level of pride, the collection boasts a mix of clothing and accessories that Snyder has curated to reflect the attitude of locals. For his first stop in Boston, Synder took cues from the city’s denizens and created shirts, totes (above), coffee mugs, and foam fingers (below) reflective of a Bostonian DNA.

RELATED: Why You Should Pay Attention to Men's Fashion Week

Courtesy Target

Snyder, who’s known for celebrating classic American designers like Champion, also made sure to include products from beloved brands like Cape Cod chips and Marshmallow Fluff (below).

Courtesy Target

The collection will be available inside 15 of Boston’s nearby Target stores, but you don’t have to share a passion for Massachusetts to enjoy this collaboration. Other cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Minneapolis will be given the Snyder treatment later this year and in early 2016—the items will also then be available online. While we stay tuned for the Big Apple’s turn, the first Local Pride collection rolls out next Wednesday, July 22 in Boston’s local Target stores.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Gold MacBook