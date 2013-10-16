Today is World Food Day! Find Out How You Can Make a Difference with Michael Kors and Halle Berry

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

What do Michael Kors and Halle Berry have in common? The two are making giant strides in putting a stop to global hunger and it all starts with a little help from you! In honor of World Food Day, Kors is kicking off fundraising efforts and awareness for his Watch Hunger Stop campaign, which aims to help fight global hunger in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme's school meals program. "The greatest thing to remember about hunger is, it’s a solvable problem," Kors told InStyle.com at his namesake boutique in New York City, which was transformed into his Watch Hunger Stop headquarters for the day. "We can stop the chain of poverty in many places like having school meals and if you can get kids to go to school, you will break the chain of poverty and sometimes it’s these meals that gets kids to school." Helping with the cause can be as simple as skipping your daily cappuccino fix and donating up to $25 at any Michael Kors store during the entire month of October, "Think about a child having an entire month of meals because you skipped a coffee," said Kors. You can also shop the exclusive 100 Series watch ($295; just like the one Halle is wearing!), which features a map of the world etched on the dial--with each watch sold, 100 children in hunger-stricken areas will receive a healthy meal. "It's meant to be a reminder about a cause and at the same time look pretty chic, sexy, and glamorous," said Kors about the watch's design. "Why not have it all!" To find out more about how you can donate, visit destinationkors.com.

