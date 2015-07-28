As Seen on the Today Show: How to Style Statement Sneakers

On this morning’s Today show, InStyle editor Kahlana Barfield stopped by the set to give a crash course in how to wear bold sneakers. With so many fashionable kicks on the market, there are tons of options for every personality. But the biggest tennis shoe trends right now? Old school, metallic, printed, and classic white.

Everyone from Rihanna to Gwen Stefani has been spotted in the footwear fave, and you can rock them too. Complement your old school sneaks with skinny jeans or add glam to any look with a pair of metallic shoes—white tennis shoes add edge to a flirty dress. The key here is to remember that it's all about having fun and creating unexpected combinations.

Watch the Today segment below on how to style statement sneakers in summer.

