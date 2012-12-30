Today in Birthdays: Meredith Vieira and Matt Lauer

Today show correspondents Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira are both celebrating their birthdays, well, today! Lauer, who turns 55 today, has been with the show for 20 years, after first joining the cast of Today in New York in 1992. Vieira, who turns 59 today, joined the lineup more recently, first becoming Lauer's co-anchor in 2006, then moving on as correspondent. Here's to hoping these two Capricorns share a big piece of cake for their special day!

