Sorry, Toast—Avocado Margaritas Are Way More Fun

There's no denying that the simple act of smearing avocado on toast revolutionized breakfast, but adapting the much-loved pulpy green fruit for the bar has the ability to forever alter what we drink—especially when it comes to Mexican food.

Enter the Avocado Margarita. The culinary brainchild of upscale Tex-Mex joint Javelina, in N.Y.C.'s Gramercy Park neighborhood, the beverage combines blended avocado slices, cilantro, lime juice, simple syrup, Cointreau, and, of course, tequila, for a creamy and refreshing taste explosion akin to a bowl of guac infused with sugar. "It's the ideal cocktail to highlight Tex-Mex's most prominent flavors," says general manager and beverage director Christopher Skillern, who adapted the recipe from his native Austin. "The buttery oils of the avocado mixed with the spice of the fresh cilantro and the sweetness of the syrup complement each other for a drink that defies the expectations of a traditional margarita." Read on for the recipe.

Frozen Avocado & Cilantro Margarita

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz tequila

1 oz lime juice

1 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 scoop of blended avocado and cilantro (about 2-2 1/2 oz of avocado purée made with peeled, de-pitted avocados blended with cilantro and salt to taste)

3-4 ice cubes

Directions

1. Combine ingredients in a blender until smooth and creamy. Serve in a rocks glass with a half-salted rim.

2. Garnish with a cilantro leaf.

