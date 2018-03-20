Bumble Had the Best Response to Tinder Suing Them

Tinder and Bumble likely won't be matching with each other any time soon. The two dating apps are preparing for a legal face-off.
Tinder’s parent company Match filed a lawsuit against Bumble over similarities between the two dating apps, specifically for infringing on two patents.
The patents include Tinder's "matching process system and method" and "display screen or portion thereof with a graphical user interface of a mobile device." Tinder is also claiming that Bumble’s two co-creators stole trade secrets while working at Tinder, CNN reported.
However, some have noted that Tinder previously tried buy Bumble, though the company turned down the $450 million acquisition offer, according to Forbes. Bumble, which is known for its female-friendly focus, responded to patent infringement allegations in true dating app fashion: by swiping left.
“We swipe left on you. We swipe left on your multiple attempts to buy us, copy us, and, now, to intimidate us,” Bumble said in a blog post. “We'll never be yours. No matter the price tag, we'll never compromise our values.”