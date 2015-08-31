Tinashe's 2015 VMAs Red Carpet Look Is Inspired By "'90s Supermodels"

In the words of Cher Horowitz from Clueless, “This is an Alaia.” That’s right, Tinashe just gave us the ultimate throwback moment, stepping out for the MTV Video Music Awards in a vintage Alaia dress from 1991.

Pairing her mini with some killer over-the-knee Dior boots, the singer’s inspiration was “a mix of '90s supermodels—Naomi Campbell meets Cindy Crawford,” she told InStyle while chatting in the area of the red carpet designed by Jeremy Scott and Instagram. In true nineties fashion, we’d say she’s a total betty.

