Tina Knowles's "Magical" Wedding Had an All-White Dress Code Just Like Solange's
Tina Knowles tied the knot to longtime friend, turned boyfriend (and now husband) Richard Lawson on April 12, and while a first glimpse revealed the bride and groom were both dressed in white, new photos show that the whole wedding party followed suit. Newlywed Tina also spilled more details on how her "perfect" big day panned out.
"It was important to me to have a wedding and walk in white, because sometimes we feel that at a certain age you should act a certain way," she told People in an exclusive interview. "You can find love at any age. You just have to go for it."
The pair got married aboard a yacht with Tina's daughters, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, and their partners, Jay Z and Alan Ferguson, present, as well as Lawson's children Bianca and Richard II. Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were also in attendance and grandchildren Blue Ivy and Julez (Solange's son) played flower girl and ring bearer at the Newport Beach, Calif., nuptials.
"To walk down the aisle and see all my friends and family and to see my handsome man standin' there, and to know that at 61 you can still find love and have a magical day like that … it was really beautiful," the bride told People.
The Knowles matriarch wore a stunning Romona Keveza gown with sheer skirt and cut-out shoulder details, and a new photo shared by Muna Luchi Bride shows off the stunning effect of an all-white dress code for guests.
Tina took a lead from daughter Solange whose nuptials also had monochrome theme. We expect this Knowles family tradition will inspire plenty more all-white weddings, seeing as theirs couldn't look chicer.