Tina Knowles Praises Blue Ivy for Being a "Good Big Sister" to Twins Sir and Rumi

It has been a hectic month in the Carter household, but the family of five couldn't be happier.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight's Denny Directo, Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, gushed about the addition of twins, Rumi and Sir, to the Beyhive. "It's a wonderful experience," she told the host at the 19th Annual DesignCare event hosted by the Hollyrod Foundation in Los Angeles on Saturday.

And it's not just 'Yonce and JAY-Z who are over the moon for the little ones. Knowles also had nothing but good things to say about how big sis, Blue Ivy Carter, 5, has been with her new brother and sister.

"She's very proud and very excited," Knowles shared. "She's a good big sister, she really is."

VIDEO: Beyoncé Welcomes Twins!

"She cares for them a lot," her husband, Richard Lawson, added.

Beyoncé shared the first photo of Sir and Rumi on Instagram on Friday, one month after their birth, and the Internet still hasn't recovered.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

RELATED: Beyoncé Just Posted the First Photo of Her Twins on Instagram, Basically Broke the Internet

We couldn't be more excited for the happy family. Fingers crossed we see a photo of little Blue with her new siblings soon!