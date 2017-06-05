Tina Knowles Plans to "Get Back" at Beyoncé By Buying The Twins These Noisy Toys

Tina Knowles has already got this whole grandmother thing down pat—revenge included.

At the 2017 Ladylike Foundation Annual Women of Excellence Awards gala in Beverly Hills, California, Saturday night, Beyoncé's mom opened up to People about what it feels like to become a grandmother again and how she plans to spoil the new babies.

"Being a grandmother is the second best job in the world!" she gushed, and clarified that "being a mom" is the takes first place.

The best part? Spoiling her grandbabies, of course!

"That's the fun part," she said. "I buy them drum sets and noisy toys. I encourage them to ask for everything, so I'm getting my kids back."

Cue imaginary beard stroking.

RELATED: Beyoncé's So Ready to Meet "Her Babies," Says Grandma Tina Knowles

Tina already has two grandchildren, daughter Solange's 12-year-old son, Daniel, and Beyoncé and Jay Z's 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. With Bey about to give birth to twins at any moment, Tina will soon be grandma to four lucky kids. Something tells us she already has the drums ready!