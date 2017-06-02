63-Year-Old Tina Knowles Slays in an Ivy Park Crop Top and Spandex Leggings

Move over, Beyoncé: There’s another Knowles in town, and she’s positively slaying the game. Sixty-three-year-old Tina Knowles took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself wearing her daughter’s Ivy Park athleisure line—and she has seriously never looked better.

The hot momma wore nothing but an Ivy Park coral and gray mixed material crop top with sexy mesh sleeves and a pair of matching cropped leggings that showed off her incredible figure. She paired the hot look with a matching bright lip, voluminous blowout, and big shades. “Ivy Park days,” she captioned the pic. Seriously, does no one in this family ever age?

While this 'gram blew us away, it’s far from the first time we thought Ms. Tina was worth a follow. From her “I woke up like this” selfies to her self-described corny jokes and flawless mimicking of Beyoncé’s style, her Instagram game is always on-point.

Bey and Solange certainly got it from their momma.

