Tina Fey Turns 45! See How She's Transformed from High School Student to Red Carpet Stunner

Hollywood's favorite funny lady, Tina Fey, turns 45 today! After receiving multiple awards for NBC's hit show 30 Rock, she did not disappoint when she introduced her new comedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt—we can’t stop binge watching it on Netflix. But Fey's accolades start way back. The mom of two became SNL's first female head writer in 1999 before becoming Jimmy Fallon's (and later, Amy Poehler) co-anchor on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. BFFs Fey and Poehler hosted the Golden Globes in January for the third time, proving themselves as the best hostesses—and not to mention the most dynamic duo in laugh-out-loud comedies like Baby Mama and the upcoming film Sisters. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at her transformation through the years.

PHOTOS: Tina Fey's Changing Looks