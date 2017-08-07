This Is Not a Drill: Tina Fey Is Coming Back to TV!

Citizens of earth, rejoice! Tina Fey is headed back to television!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the funny lady will make her triumphant return to the small screen this fall. Fey, who hasn't had a major role in a series since the end of 30 Rock in 2013, is set to join the second season of Great News on NBC, which she also executive produces.

THR reports that the 47-year-old Emmy-winner will star in seven episodes as Diana St. Tropez, the new boss at MMN, the faux news network that's the nucleus of the workplace comedy. "She's sort of the Sheryl Sandberg on steroids," creator and showrunner Tracey Wigfield recently told reporters at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

Fey's character is described as "one of the few women who is seen as truly having it all" and her "working-mom mentality" will put her at odds with Carol (played by Andrea Martin).

VIDEO: Coinage: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

"She's hopefully a really good foil to Andrea's character," Wigfield added. "This character kind of represents to her everything that she isn't."

She continued: "Her presence in the show, I hope, really sets up all of our characters on really funny stories for the rest of the season."

RELATED: Get in Losers, the Mean Girls Musical Has Been Cast

The mother of two is also hard at work on the Mean Girls musical, which is also headed to the stage this fall. To say that Fey has her plate full is an understatement, but it's not like we're complaining. If you ask us, the more Tina, the better!

Great News will return to NBC on Thursdays.