We Never Knew Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph Could Sing Like This

Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph aren’t just knee-slapping hilarious comedians: These two funny ladies have an ear for impressions and can seriously carry a tune. Fey joined her good friend and former SNL cast member on her new show, Maya & Marty, and the duo paid homage to the variety shows of their past by belting out some famous songs.

“To make our childhood dreams come true, I got us some stools,” Rudolph told her friend. “Just like a good old-fashioned variety show.” The comically high seats were a challenge to mount, and when they finally sat down, they were handed old-timey skinny microphones to complete the vibe. “I feel very classy and unsafe,” Rudolph joked.

The duo belted out everything from Dionne Warwick’s 1970 hit, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again” to a few hilarious (fake) Joni Mitchell songs. “If you ever want to make up a Joni Mitchell song, all you have to do is mention a place in Canada and then something about a baby,” Fey joked.

The Mean Girls writer also revealed her favorite thing about variety shows past: medleys of her favorite songs on the radio. “You would never know when they were going to change songs or what song was next and it was kind of thrilling but almost scary,” she joked before starting in on one of her own with Rudolph.

They thanked the women who paved the way for their own careers in comedy, and even belted out a rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” Watch their epic performance above.