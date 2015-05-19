Tina Fey and Comedy's Best Bring on the Laughs to Fight Leukemia and Lymphoma  

Laughter is sometimes the best medicine. And that’s precisely why three all-star comedians—Tina Fey, Nick Kroll, and Vanessa Bayer—took the stage in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) at the second annual LOL with LLS event in New York last night.

“Let’s get ready for the first annual Tina Fey’s building doesn’t have storage in the basement auction!” joked Fey, who took it upon herself to emcee an impromptu live auction of her own personal belongings—unread books, an unopened box, and an award she couldn’t recall receiving were among the mix.

The former 30 Rock actress, who was there to support the society’s co-founder Jennifer Rogers (a lymphoma survivor and Fey’s close friend), also celebrated her birthday and blew out candles before singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles performed. “I’m going to pop out a cake and she doesn’t know it," Kroll joked. "All we have is a small cake so I might just be stuffing my head through the bottom of a cake."

Jokes aside, the fundraiser successfully raised over $600,000. “It just seemed like a wonderful organization to support because they help people in every capacity who are dealing with this disease,” Fey added.

- With reporting by Cristina Gibson