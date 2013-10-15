Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Confirmed to Host Golden Globes for Next Two Years!

Image zoom Gavin Bond/NBC

They're back by popular demand! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the 71st and 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014 and 2015. Last year, the duo's comedic performance was met with rave reviews, bringing the most viewers to the awards show in six years. The two funny ladies have been friends for more than 20 years, making them a perfect pair. But it wasn't just their wit that won us over, they also wowed us with their on-stage style. The 2014 Golden Globes will air on NBC January 12, so start getting excited!

