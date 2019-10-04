People Are Captivated by Timothée Chalamet's Red Carpet Hoodie

To borrow a phrase from Mugatu, that Timothée Chalamet is so hot right now. From floral suits to awkward makeout sessions on the coast of Italy, everything (on Twitter) is coming up Timmy.

The 23-year-old’s latest red carpet outing was no exception. Chalamet attended the London premiere of The King on Thursday in a glittering black Louis Vuitton hoodie — yes, hoodie — comprised of 3,000 Swarovski crystals and 15,000 sequins, and, as that stratospheric level of detailed embellishment may suggest, it took 30 hours to make. So, yes, an entire day (and change) was devoted to the creation of Chalamet’s thirst-inducing red carpet ensemble.

He kept the rest of the LV ensemble relatively low-key, drawing the eye to his sparkling hoodie with a pair of black trousers and patent leather combat boots.

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

As is the case with most (all?) Chalamet appearances, the internet was quick to hail its sequin-clad King.

The amount of twink power Timothee Chalamet has been harvesting is damn near unsustainable, which tells me Lucas Hedges has something GAY gay up his sleeve! pic.twitter.com/S50E5ECSzK — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) October 3, 2019

me: capitalism is a diesase!!



also me: siri, buy me timothee chalamet's swarovski crystal hoodie — The Bones Are The Skeletons' Money (@megiddings) October 4, 2019

one time i saw timothée chalamet wearing a bedazzled hoodie. so i bought a bedazzled hoodie pic.twitter.com/GDbvFLlY0Z — meg zukin (@bymeg) October 3, 2019

Can an item of clothing wear the crown? The elevated hoodie is OUR ruling monarch.