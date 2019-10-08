Timothée Chalamet Wore Paint-Splattered Overalls on the Red Carpet

Paint-splattered overalls for the red carpet? Legitimately groundbreaking.

While most male celebrities opt for some iteration of a (likely black) suit when it comes to press ops, Timothée Chalamet has continued to prove that fashion norms do not apply to him. Sparkly harnesses? Sequined hoodies? Floral suits? Yes, sure, all of it.

The King star attended the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea on Tuesday wearing an S.R. Studio. LA. CA. outfit comprised of a paint-splattered chambray shirt, matching overalls, and white platform boots.

It bears mention that the outfit was worn down the runway with a hammer in the pocket. Chalamet skipped the blue-collar accessory but added some flair of his own by, uh, making “show me the money” hand motions? Snapping? I don’t know.

As always, Chalamet’s loyal fans were quick to extol his latest look on social media (and draw attention to the enviably shiny lip gloss he appears to be wearing).

timothée chalamet with lipgloss is my new kink pic.twitter.com/HUiqRvKQck — reb met timothée (@artchaIamet) October 8, 2019

Give Timothée Chalamet's stylist a raise. The guy never fails to bring it. pic.twitter.com/dyEudh9ufb — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) October 8, 2019

timothée chalamet wearing tie dye overalls and lipgloss paired with the clearest skin and softest hair on the planet your favs could never pic.twitter.com/w7EWjOsmzW — char 🍑 (@ftchalamet) October 8, 2019

From the gloss to the intergalactic boots, we’re loving this overall(s) look.