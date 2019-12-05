Timothée Chalamet Is Now Complicit in Laura Dern's Baby Yoda Story

We never thought a non-familial relationship between a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man could be so unquestionably pure, but then Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet went to a basketball game together.

Image zoom Matt Stone/Getty Images

The Little Women stars, who’ve been palling around the awards circuit (and stopping for selfies with Meryl Streep) for a couple years now, reunited at a Celtics game in Boston on Wednesday. So, what do these film world gems discuss whilst courtside? Greta Gerwig? Enviable beach waves? Probably, but they likely touched on something much more pressing as well: Baby Yoda.

As you may recall, earlier this week Dern coyly claimed to have seen viral Mandalorian sensation Baby Yoda at a basketball game. The actress shared a photo from her game with Chalamet, writing, “Caught a game to see if I could find him again. #BabyYoda.”

So … did they?? Did they catch him at the after-party? Did Baby Yoda score a coveted Little Women screening invitation? Will he accompany Dern to the Oscars this year?