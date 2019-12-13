Timothée Chalamet Brought a Tiny French Friend to the Little Women Premiere        

What is style, you ask? Is it wearing a sequined hoodie on a red carpet? Elevating a harness to a legitimate awards season staple? Giggling courtside with Laura Dern in search of Baby Yoda? Yes, and turning a keychain into a très chic premiere date.

That’s right, just when you thought Timothée Chalamet had reached his trendsetting pinnacle, the Call Me By Your Name star hit up a gift shop at Charles De Gaulle (probably), pocketed a small gold Eiffel tower keychain, and carried it ~delicately~ on the red carpet at the Paris premiere of Little Women (or “Les Quatre Filles du Docteur March”).

I apologize to this otherwise newsworthy magenta Stella McCartney suit, he just never had a chance against Timmy’s new French girl.

So who is this gilded femme fatale on Timmy’s arm — er, finger? Is she truly French, or a Chinese import? Does she summer in Cannes? Do she and Chalamet trade Édith Piaf lullabies and Dior lip glosses? Testament to her mystique, I suppose we may never know. Ooh la la.