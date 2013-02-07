Timo Weiland's Runway Shoes: Sketch to Reality

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty
Rose Walano
Feb 07, 2013 @ 6:57 pm

The shoes are just as exciting as the clothes at New York Fashion Week—especially when we're talking about Timo Weiland's heeled oxfords. The designer teamed up with Tsubo to co-design these ballet pink lace-ups with swirling heels for his runway show, and shared this sketch so we could see his process. "The inspiration behind these heels is 'baroque military,' but with a fun twist, like they're on leave for the weekend," Weiland explained. "The scrolls deconstructed the heels a bit, making them a fun match for these menswear-inspired oxfords." Indeed!

