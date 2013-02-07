Timo Weiland's Runway Shoes: Sketch to Reality

The shoes are just as exciting as the clothes at New York Fashion Week—especially when we're talking about Timo Weiland's heeled oxfords. The designer teamed up with Tsubo to co-design these ballet pink lace-ups with swirling heels for his runway show, and shared this sketch so we could see his process. "The inspiration behind these heels is 'baroque military,' but with a fun twist, like they're on leave for the weekend," Weiland explained. "The scrolls deconstructed the heels a bit, making them a fun match for these menswear-inspired oxfords." Indeed!

