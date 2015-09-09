10 Songs to Get You Pumped for Fashion Week, Courtesy of Timo Weiland

Timo Weiland is having one of those impossibly busy weeks that comes with being a young in-demand designer knee-deep in an array of projects. First on the docket is tonight's launch of his capsule collection for Hue's Global Design Discovery Program, which provides resources for budding designers around the world. Next up? The unveiling of his collab with a little brand called Banana Republic this weekend. To help get you jazzed up for both, we reached out to Weiland (who, in the midst of his other creative endeavors, DJs on the side with business partner Alan Eckstein) for a playlist that embodies his unique style and impeccable taste. Check it out below.

