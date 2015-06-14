The Glass House Officially Kicks off Summer with a Sun-Soaked Soirée

In the '50s, famed architect Philip Johnson's Glass House, a postmodern structure made entirely of glass and steel, was the site of day-long parties for the likes of Merce Cunningham and Andy Warhol. And yesterday afternoon, like a time warp, Manhattan's most avid art lovers trekked an hour and a half outside the confines of the city to the legendary home for its annual Summer Party.

"It's been so special to be here," designer Timo Weiland (pictured below, with business partner Alan Eckstein), tells InStyle, taking a brief respite in the shade in the middle of their four-hour-long DJ set. "The Glass House has been a huge reference point for us—midcentury architecture plays a part in all of our mood boards," he adds. "We've read a lot about the property, but being here is completely different than what we've seen in pictures."

As guests noshed on fancy snacks like caviar on brioche toast and gazpacho shooters, they took in the scene against the backdrop of Weiland and Eckstein's soothing playlist. Among the other impressive feats of architecture onsite are a sculpture gallery and an underground painting gallery, built to resemble Agamemnon's Tomb, with interchanging paintings displayed on revolving carpeted panels.

Later in the afternoon, experimental music group Lucky Dragons performed before attendees bid on a number of silent auction items on display (under a tent on the opposite end of the sweeping property), including Swarovski jewelry, a Reed Krakoff bag, and a set of Tom Ford perfumes. But at the event's close, attention of course turned back to the house.

"It's at the cutting edge of contemporary art and design," Katherine Malone-France, Vice President for Historic Sites at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said to the crowd. "When we marry old places and new creativity, we have the ability to create something extraordinary." Weiland, of course, agreed. He said: "It's been really inspiring."

