Weinstein Silence-Breakers Ashley Judd And Mira Sorvino Are Each Other's Oscar Dates

While there wasn't an unofficial all-black dress code like there was at the Golden Globes, the Oscars had no shortage of celebrities speaking out in favor of the Time's Up movement that has swept Hollywood. Before the show even began, stars like Jane Fonda and Elisabeth Moss wore Time's Up pins, and others spoke more directly to reporters about supporting the movement.

Actresses Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd—who were two of the first to come forward with allegations of harassment by Harvey Weinstein—walked the carpet together and took the opportunity to talk Time's Up.

VALERIE MACON

"I wanted people to know that this movement isn't stopping. We're going forward until we have an equitable and safe world for women. Right now, I've been very actively supporting legislation in California through a group called Equal Rights Advocates," said Sorvino. "There's a #TakeTheLead and you can sign a petition and it's the strongest suite of bills against sexual harassment anywhere in the country. So we want to take our activism and our power into action and change things for every women, everywhere, working in any workplace."

Sorvino and Judd were each other's dates on the red carpet, and they spoke to reporters together. After Sorvino spoke about the #TakeTheLead campaign, Judd added her thoughts about her experiences and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

"I started telling the story about what happened to me when Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed me in 1997 the moment that it happened because I was very fortunate that my dad was with me on that day, and when I emerged from the hotel room, he said he could tell by the look on my face that something devastating had happened," Judd said on the red carpet.

"Those of us who have come forward, we've been disbelieved, minimized, shamed, and so much of the movement is externalizing that shame and putting it back where it belongs, which is with the perpetrator, and us being the phoenixes who can light the way, as Mira said, not only within Hollywood, but safe and equitable workplaces across all spaces and all sectors. And I would mention that the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has over 20,000 folks who have donated raising over $21 million and anyone in any type of occupation who's experienced sexual misconduct, not just someone in Hollywood—in fact, it's not for us—can go to the Time's Up website and enlist the help of professional lawyers pro bono to take on the case."