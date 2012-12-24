Time for a Twilight Fix! Author Stephenie Meyer Turns 39 Today

Meghan Blalock
Dec 24, 2012

Nearly 10 years ago, Stephenie Meyer famously turned one singular dream into her first-ever writing venture, and now, she's truly living the dream! Her one-off story became one of the world's most recognizable and lucrative book and film series ever: The Twilight SagaKristen Stewart brought Bella Swan from the pages of a book to reality, and Robert Pattinson breathed vampire life into Edward Cullen. Today, she turns 39, and in celebration, click through photos of the films that changed the pop culture landscape. Then, scroll down for even more coverage. Happy birthday to Stephenie!

