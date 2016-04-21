See Who Made Time's List of the 100 Most Influential People

Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people, a lineup of world-changers ranging from politicians to playwrights. Everyone from Ariana Grande, Pope Francis, and Tina Fey, to Taraji P. Henson, Caitlyn Jenner, and Gina Rodriguez made the cut this year. President Barack Obama made his 11th appearance on the coveted Time 100 list and Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan also returned.

Secretary of State John Kerry wrote that although he greatly admires Leonardo DiCaprio's for his preparation, authenticity and smarts as an artist, but he admires him even more for "putting those formidable tools toward becoming such a galvanizing force to protect our planet."

Jennifer Lawrence waxed poetic on international singing sensation Adele: "The way she is able to capture herself, and then in turn us, has turned her into a star that's not a star we look at, but a giant star with its own gravity that we are drawn to," Lawrence writes. "All of this about her lyrics, and I haven't even gotten started on the voice—how could I? It's once-in-a-lifetime. All this about her voice and I won't have time to talk about her intelligence. Her 500-year-old wisdom. Her patience and kindness all wrapped up in the tough skin of a damn gangster."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson applauded his Baywatch movie co-star and fellow Time 100 honoree Priyanka Chopra for her unparalleled work ethic, saying "she has drive, ambition, self-respect, and she knows there's no substitute for hard work."

Grammy-award winning rapper Lil Wayne recognized Nicki Minaj for her positive influence, saying "she's an icon, a boss and a role model," while designer Diane von Furstenberg called supermodel Karlie Kloss "the epitome of the ideal American millennial woman."

To see all of the influencers—from Lin-Manuel Miranda to Ronda Rousey—who nabbed a spot on the 2016 list, head over to time.com now.