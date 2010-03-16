Tilda Swinton's New Fragrance Smells Like Christmas

Image zoom Lester Cohen/WireImage

Was actress Tilda Swinton's hair color the inspiration behind her new scent? Swinton told WWD that her fragrance, called Like This, contains notes of ginger, a taste and smell she loves. Coincidence? Maybe, but we still can't wait to get a whiff of the the scent, which also boasts notes of tangerine, pumpkin, vetiver and musk. "My son tells me [Like This] smells like Christmas,” she said. Like This, which is named after a work by 13th-century poet Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Balkhi, is coming to the U.S. this June.