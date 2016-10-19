Tilda Swinton Shows Off Her Signature Style in a Whimsical Geometric Dress

Tilda Swinton is known for her statement-making style, and when she stepped out in Hollywood, Calif. in this multicolored, geometric dress, she proved yet again that she's always full of fashionable surprises.

As the Oscar winner made her way to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, she was glowing in the long-sleeved number that was cinched at the waist. Swinton completed her ensemble with a pair of black pumps and wore her short blonde locks slicked back, revealing the shaved sides of her head and upper ear piercings.

Other than a pink lip, the actress kept her makeup natural, and waved to fans as she headed inside to discuss her latest film, Doctor Strange.

While there, Swinton revealed that her 8-year-old twins, Xavier and Honor, had a blast with the film's crew as they got to help out with some of the special effects.

"My son was with the art department, and my daughter was in the costume department, and they loved it," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. "My son, we had this amazing moment when I met him for lunch one day in the canteen. I said, 'What did you do this morning?' He said, 'Made a planet.' I've now seen the movie, and I can tell you it's a planet that appears to great effect at the end of the movie."

While Swinton didn't elaborate on her daughter's fascination with the costume department, all signs indicate that Honor has been bit by the fashion bug, just like her mom.