Tilda Swinton Celebrates A Bigger Splash in a Sparkly Purple Bomber We Think Prince Would Have Loved

There’s nothing ordinary about Tilda Swinton’s style, and so for an after-party celebrating her latest film, A Bigger Splash, in New York Thursday night, the 55-year-old actress rocked a dazzling Maison Margiela bomber jacket that failed to simply blend in with the crowd. For the blonde star, who rocked the sporty design with a black pair of trousers and chunky platforms, the evening called for the rehashing of fond memories of Prince, who passed away on Thursday.

Swinton explained why the musician was so special to her, providing an anecdote about seeing the star live inside New York’s Nell’s club back in the ‘80s. “At midnight or maybe even later, Prince turned up having played Madison Square Garden for three hours or something like that,” she told People. “And he played for a further three or four hours for about 60 of us. He played about 15 instruments; he was like Mozart. Amazing musician. Really extraordinary.”

Legends aside, Swinton was on hand to celebrate the new film, which also stars Ralph Fiennes, Dakota Johnson, and Matthias Schoenaerts. In fact, much like Prince regularly did, the purple-toned look was her second for the night. Before arriving to the late-night showdown, Swinton first rocked an all-white look (below) inside the Museum of Modern Art, where the talent sat for a Cinema Society- and Fox Searchlight Pictures-hosted screening of the flick.

REX/Shutterstock

Unlike the traditionally pretty dresses red carpet favorites love to wear, Swinton’s ivory-toned ensemble appeared to be made up of one multi-textured coat with ornate, ruffled detailing and patent leather boots that perfectly complemented the look. Talk about ultimate singular style.