From Tight Curls to Blunt Bangs, See Birthday Girl Taylor Swift's Most Striking Hair Moments

Happy birthday, Taylor Swift! The star turns 25 today. Swift rose to fame with her self-titled album in 2006, and made herself a household name with the release of her second album, Fearless, which earned four Grammy Awards, making her the youngest Album of the Year winner. The country-pop singer's latest album, 1989, sold more copies in its opening week than any album in the past 12 years, while her two singles, "Shake It Off" and "Blank Space," both climbed to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list. To add to her list of growing achievements, Swift was also named Billboard's 2014 Woman of the Year---and is currently up for a handful of Grammys, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Swift is also known for her impeccable street style and brigade of famous best friends, including Karlie Kloss (who she joined at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show), Lorde, and Selena Gomez. InStyle’s November cover girl has proved she can pull off almost any look through the years—from long curly hair to a choppy lob, the natural blonde is a true trendsetter. In honor of her birthday, we're taking a look at her transformation.

