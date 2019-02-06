Tiffany Trump Wore White to the State of the Union, and Twitter Is Confused

Dig at dad or fashion faux pas?

By Alicia Brunker
Feb 06, 2019 @ 7:15 am

As President Trump gave his third State of the Union on Tuesday night, women of the Democratic Party united in white as a rebuttal to POTUS and the Republicans, who opted for all-black attire. 

The stark contrast in color was unmistakable, and it appeared as if the Dems had an unlikely ally during the annual political event: Tiffany Trump, the president's youngest daughter. 

The Washington Post/Getty Images

While her sister, Ivanka, and stepmother, Melania, stuck with the right wing's dark-colored dress code, Tiffany wore a white pencil skirt and matching peplum top, which she secured with a nude belt. 

However, last week, women on both sides of the aisle were invited to wear white by the Democratic Women's Working Group. "Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Lois Frankel, the organization's chair, told CNN.

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Still, social media was left scratching their heads by Tiffany's bold sartorial choice, with some wondering if she was subtly throwing shade at her father or accidentally suffered a fashion faux pas. 