Tiffany Trump Wore White to the State of the Union, and Twitter Is Confused
Dig at dad or fashion faux pas?
As President Trump gave his third State of the Union on Tuesday night, women of the Democratic Party united in white as a rebuttal to POTUS and the Republicans, who opted for all-black attire.
The stark contrast in color was unmistakable, and it appeared as if the Dems had an unlikely ally during the annual political event: Tiffany Trump, the president's youngest daughter.
While her sister, Ivanka, and stepmother, Melania, stuck with the right wing's dark-colored dress code, Tiffany wore a white pencil skirt and matching peplum top, which she secured with a nude belt.
However, last week, women on both sides of the aisle were invited to wear white by the Democratic Women's Working Group. "Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned rights," Lois Frankel, the organization's chair, told CNN.
Still, social media was left scratching their heads by Tiffany's bold sartorial choice, with some wondering if she was subtly throwing shade at her father or accidentally suffered a fashion faux pas.