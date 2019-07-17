Tiffany Trump Just Got Snubbed by Her Dad in a Big Way

While the pool of democratic presidential hopefuls grows, the Trump Campaign is ramping up its plans for the current president's 2020 re-election campaign. And while President Trump's always kept his family very close, even going as far as appointing his daughter and son-in-law to be official White House positions (Advisor to the President and White House Innovations Director, respectively), one member of the Trump clan won't be playing a role — if any — next year. According to a new report from Politico, Tiffany Trump won't be doing much to help out.

Sources involved with the campaign say that Tiffany is "not expected to play any role in the campaign, apart from appearing at the occasional event."

"Members of the Trump family are valued advisors and integral parts of the campaign," a Trump 2020 campaign representative told People after the report went up. "Their input and involvement were key to victory in 2016 and will be so again in 2020."

Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric played a huge role in their father's 2016 election and subsequent administration, but Tiffany always played a smaller role. She made an appearance at the Republican National Convention, saying that she was "nervous" and "never expected to be [...] addressing the nation."

Tiffany's distance from the campaign does make some sense, since she was raised by her mother, Marla Maples, out in California. And since her father took office, sources note that her relationship with him became even more strained and that the two often go months without speaking.

"Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him," a source said. "The last time she was at a family function with him, it was awkward for her and she didn't feel totally welcome."

Sources confirm that 2020 will see Tiffany taking a back seat, "apart from appearing at the occasional event." Her half-siblings and Don Jr.'s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, are already on the books to head to California for fundraising events. Eric's wife, Lara Trump, will be debuting a new Women for Trump initiative in Pennsylvania, as well. Tiffany, who is currently enrolled at Georgetown Law School, hasn't made an appearance with her family since a visit to Buckingham Palace last month.