Tiffany Trump "Liked" a March for Our Lives Poster on Instagram, and the Internet Went Wild

Alicia Brunker
Mar 25, 2018 @ 3:15 pm

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of activists let their voices be heard right outside the State's Capitol, rallying together to end gun violence in schools. Their mission caught the attention of Hollywood, with some celebrities, like Kim Kardashian and George and Amal Clooney, joining them on the streets of Washington, D.C. And while, President Trump seemingly didn't receive the memo while golfing at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., one Trump was listening. 

Tiffany Trump, POTUS's youngest daughter, "liked" a post on Instagram that promoted the March for Our Lives demonstration in New York City. The social media shout-out in question showed a protestor holding a poster with the words, "Next Massacre Will Be the GOP in the Midterm Elections.” 

The post's caption was just as suggestive, reading: "Today we participated in the #MarchForOurLives and I feel SO proud! #EnoughIsEnough #NeverAgain #StudentActivists."

The Internet immediately noticed Trump's support for stricter gun legislation, and welcomed her to their side of the aisle. “Good for Tiffany Trump. You don’t have to follow your parents. Mines a white supremacist and today while marching I got myself a Black Lives Matter button. Be the change,” one user wrote. Another added, "I knew it! Tiffany Trump is the Trump we love and respect!"

Meanwhile, others offered more satirical theories as to why Trump gave her stamp of approval. "I guess Tiffany Trump escaped from the basement and army-crawled her way to some wifi today...," a user jokingly expressed. 

Tiffany's support comes just weeks after First Lady Melania Trump revealed that she backs the Florida teenagers who are pushing for gun control after the devastating school shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 dead and more than a dozen wounded. "I have been heartened to see children across this country using their voices to speak out and try to create change. They are our future and they deserve a voice," she told The Washington Post

We are happy to see both Melania and Tiffany boldly express their perspectives, as the president stays rather mum on the issue at hand. 

Show Transcript

6 minutes and about 20 seconds. In a little over 6 minutes, 17 of our friends were taken from us, 15 were injured and everyone, absolutely everyone in the Douglas community was forever altered. Everyone who was there understands Everyone who has been touched by the cold grip of gun violence understands. For us, long, tearful, chaotic hours in the scorching afternoon sun were spent not knowing. No one understood the extent of what had happened. No one could believe that there were bodies in that building waiting to be identified for over a day. No one knew that the people who were missing had stopped breathing long before any of us had even known that a code red had been called. No one could comprehend the devastating aftermath or how far this would reach or where this would go. For those who still can't comprehend because they refuse to I'll tell you where it went. Right into the ground, six feet deep. Six minutes and 20 seconds with an AR-15, and my friend Carmen would never complain to me about piano practice. Aaron Feiss would never call Kiera Miss Sunshine. Alex Schechter would never walk into school with his brother Ryan. Scott Vegal would never joke around with Cameron at camp. Helen Ramsey would never hang out after school with Max. Gina Montalto would never wave to her friend, Liam, at lunch. Joaquin Oliver would never play basketball with Sam or Dylan. Alena Patty would never, Carol Ludgren would never, Chris Haxon would never, Luke Hawyer would never, Marchin Duque Aliyano would never Peter Wang would never, Alissa Alhadaf would never, Jamie Guttenberg would never, Meadow Pollock would never. [BLANK_AUDIO] [SOUND] Since the time that I came out here, it has been 6 minutes and 20 seconds. The shooter has ceased shooting and will soon abandon his rifle. Blend in with the students as they escape and walk free for an hour before arrest. Fight for your lives before it's someone else's job. [APPLAUSE].

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!