Twitter Came for Tiffany Trump After She Posted a Birthday Message to Her Brother During the Capitol Riots
"Read the room Tiffany."
Yesterday, while much of America (and the rest of the world) watched in abject horror as the U.S. Capitol Building was being stormed by pro-Trump domestic terrorists, Tiffany Trump — the daughter of the president of the United States of America — wished her big bro a happy birthday. While the republic was on its knees, Tiffany posted a super-sweet, very thoughtful message, complete with heart emoji, to Eric Trump.
"Happy Birthday @erictrump I love you and I'm so grateful to always have you by my side!" the caption reads. The photo features the Washington Monument in the background and, presumably, a city that's not engulfed in chaos.
At any other time, the sentiment could just be brushed off as siblings being siblings, but Tiffany managed to go live with her well-wishes as everyone wondered exactly what was going to happen to the future of America. Twitter users were quick to call her out, dragging her for failing to read the room and showcase just how blissfully ignorant she was being. And, naturally, the memes came flowing in.
Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman spoofed Tiffany, complete with an over-the-top aloof attitude and a somewhat-questionable accent.
"I'm really sorry I didn't call you sooner; I was getting all these weird calls phone calls from the Secret Service. I don't know what that's about," Fineman said in the clip, while also taking the chance to skewer Donald Trump, "Dad was, like, calling and texting saying, 'Finally had a good day at work!' Well, actually, he didn't call; it was on Twitter, but anyway, you know how it goes."
While not everyone in the Twittersphere managed to create a parody video, they did have thoughts, including Vanity Fair's Emily Jane Fox.