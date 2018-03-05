Tiffany Haddish Recycles Her White SNL Dress Once Again, This Time at the Oscars

Leave it to Tiffany Haddish to give us the biggest laughs of the 2018 Oscars.

On Sunday, the Girls Trip actress attended the 90th Academy Awards and hit the red carpet in a bold embroidered gown she wore to honor her late father’s African roots. Later in the evening, she hit the stage to present the categories of documentary short subject and live-action short film alongside Maya Rudolph and the moment was among the funniest of the night.

Prior to joining Rudolph on stage, Haddish made an outfit change and we immediately recognized her dress. The actress once again slipped on the white embellished $4,000 Alexander McQueen dress she bought herself and wore first to the Girls Trip premiere in summer 2017 and then once again when she hosted Saturday Night Live in November.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

“I don’t give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage. This a Alexander McQueen, OK?” she explained during her SNL monologue.

She added that she planned to rewear it “multiple times.” And that she did.

RELATED: See All of Tiffany Haddish's Best Looks

NBC/Getty Images

Let’s also not forget how Rudolph hit the stage with her shoes in her hand—she said her pinky toe fell off because she’s been wearing them since the Critics’ Choice Awards. Haddish also held her heels in her hands and wore UGG slides on her feet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Can Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph please host the 2019 Oscars?