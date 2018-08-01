Tiffany Haddish Says She Was Raped at Age 17 by a Police Cadet

Tiffany Haddish is practically reason that the the acronym ROFL ("rolling on the floor laughing," for those with apparently less humorous texting lives) was invented. But she didn't always have such a happy-go-lucky attitude during her younger years.

In a new interview with Glamour, the comedian revealed that she raped by a police cadet when she was just 17 years old. The aftermath, she says, seriously impacted the way she still approaches men.

"That whole experience put me in such a messed-up place for a long time, and I ended up going to counseling,” she said. “I notice that men are afraid of women that are aggressive. So to protect myself I become semi-aggressive.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

You may recall the star strongly coming onto Leo DiCaprio at a party several months ago, which she recalled to late night host Stephen Colbert, or her publicly thirsting after Michael B. Jordan at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Well, according to Haddish, it's all a defense mechanism. "You hear about, ‘Tiffany always hitting on somebody,’ but that’s to keep them from hitting on me,” she explained to the magazine.

Haddish's past has prompted her to speak up about sexual assault, but she wishes she could do more than just talk about the issue, which is finally being called out across Hollywood and the rest of the workplace thanks to the #MeToo movement.

She remembered how male bigwigs attempted to wield their power in crafty ways. “I’ve had experiences where directors or producers are like, ‘You want this job?’ ” she says. “I might get real bossy and say, ‘First off, don’t nobody want to see your little dick!’ I get loud, all that.”

She continued: "[But] me just yelling out people’s names with no thought behind it is pointless. I need a plan ... I could be a voice, but what’s a voice going to do—just keep talking? Or is there action behind it?”

Keep fighting the good fight, Tiffany!