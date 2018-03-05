Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Are the Oscars Hosts We Need

Jimmy Kimmel is cool and all, but I think the true future of awards show hosting was just made obvious: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

The pair jointly presented the nominees for documentary short subject and live action short film, and it was honestly the most entertaining part of the entire ceremony.

The memorable supporting stars of Girls Trip and Bridesmaids, respectively, took to the stage with their Oscar-worthy banter and uncomfortable shoes.

Immediately, Twitter exploded into a frenzy of Tiffany Haddish/Maya Rudolph appreciation posts, be it desperate pleas for the pair to star in a Thelma & Louise reboot, or righteous requests for the duo to tag-team the 2019 Academy Awards. Fans were also quick to dream up a collaboration between the dynamite actresses and Rudolph’s director partner of 17 years, Paul Thomas Anderson.

Those 🔥 fire female signs stole #Oscars tonight Sagittarius Tiffany Haddish and Leo Maya Rudolph they should've hosted the show tonight they are so funny and speaking the truth — Demi Radar (@demiradar) March 5, 2018

I'm going to need Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph to be the new Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and host the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and Emmys next year... and for the rest of the decade. #Oscars — Vıɴ (@___Vin) March 5, 2018

I want Jordan Peele to do a remake of The Stepford Wives with Tiffany Haddish in the Paula Prentiss role and Maya Rudolph in the Nanette Newman role. #Oscar #Oscars #oscar #oscars #Oscars2018 #oscars90 #Oscars90 — Tim Wilson (@TimWil014) March 5, 2018

I WILL BUY OUT AN ENTIRE THEATER TO A MAYA RUDOLPH-TIFFANY HADDISH BUDDY COP MOVIE #Oscars — Dylan Echter (@djechter) March 5, 2018

Admittedly I missed the first half hour of the Oscars but this bit with Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph is by far the funniest bit so far. — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) March 5, 2018

Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish appeared and I immediately screamed "Thelma and Louise reboot" at a stranger. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 5, 2018

Any writer who didn't immediately sprint out of that auditorium to write Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph a buddy comedy is worth nOTHING — Caroline Framke (@carolineframke) March 5, 2018

I know it's lazy to just be like "these two people onstage need to be in a movie together!!" but.........Maya Rudolph and Tiffany Haddish really should be in a movie together. And a miniseries. And a TV show. And on a spoken word album. — A.B. (@AlannaBennett) March 5, 2018

We’re not exactly sure who makes these sorts of decisions, but if social media has any sway, I think we’ve found next year’s Oscars hosts.