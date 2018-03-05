Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph Are the Oscars Hosts We Need

Jimmy Kimmel is cool and all, but I think the true future of awards show hosting was just made obvious: Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.
The pair jointly presented the nominees for documentary short subject and live action short film, and it was honestly the most entertaining part of the entire ceremony.
The memorable supporting stars of Girls Trip and Bridesmaids, respectively, took to the stage with their Oscar-worthy banter and uncomfortable shoes.
Immediately, Twitter exploded into a frenzy of Tiffany Haddish/Maya Rudolph appreciation posts, be it desperate pleas for the pair to star in a Thelma & Louise reboot, or righteous requests for the duo to tag-team the 2019 Academy Awards. Fans were also quick to dream up a collaboration between the dynamite actresses and Rudolph’s director partner of 17 years, Paul Thomas Anderson.
We’re not exactly sure who makes these sorts of decisions, but if social media has any sway, I think we’ve found next year’s Oscars hosts.