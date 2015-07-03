Tiffani Thiessen Is a Mom Again!

It will be a very happy Independence Day weekend for actress Tiffani Thiessen. The former Saved by the Bell star and her husband, Brady Smith, welcomed their new baby boy, Holt Fisher Smith, on Wednesday, July 1. Little Holt joins big sister 5 year old Harper Renn.

The little tyke already made his Instagram debut. Proud mama Tiffani shared a photo of Harper holding her new baby brother with the caption, "Yesterday Harper got a little brother! We are so excited to introduce Holt Fisher Smith. Our perfect sweet little man."

Yesterday Harper got a little brother! We are so excited to introduce Holt Fisher Smith. Our perfect sweet little man. #weareblessed #familyoffour A photo posted by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Jul 2, 2015 at 12:38pm PDT

RELATED: Tiffani Thiessen on What Saved by the Bell's Kelly Kapowski Would Serve You for Dinner

Apparently this new addition to the family had been in hot demand by Harper. The White Collar star revealed on her cooking show, Dinner at Tiffani's, this winter that her daughter was begging for the baby to be born. "Every morning she wakes up and says, ‘Is there a baby in your belly?’ She thinks it grows overnight while we’re sleeping. Then she looks at me and says, ‘You’re not growing a baby, Mommy!’"

And it looks like Holt will be joining one fun family. Thiessan shared this cute photo of daddy and daughter having fun near the pool just a week ago.

Super soaker stand off! #summer A photo posted by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Jun 28, 2015 at 4:11pm PDT

The mom of two also shared an adorable image of the newborn cuddling with Harper Renn while wrapped in a comfy Monica and Andy blanket. Now that's picture perfect.

My heart could not be more full of love for these two. #weareblessed A photo posted by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen) on Jul 3, 2015 at 8:31pm PDT

Congrats to the happy family!

PHOTOS: Chic Celebrity Maternity Style