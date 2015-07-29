The Leading Ladies to Watch for at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

The first movies selected to be as part of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival have been announced, and the assortment is filled with movies that feature some of our favorite stars. You know what that means: Let the red carpets begin. This particular festival is known for giving a sneak peek at potential Oscar contenders (last year, the buzziest titles included The Imitation Game and The Theory of Everything) and the actors who bring them to life (such as the heavily-nominated Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Eddie Redmayne, and Felicity Jones). While we won't know which movies are set for critical acclaim until the festival begins Sept. 10, here are a few films that we are excited to check out when we’re there and the celebrities we hope we’ll see hustle for them on the red carpet.

The movie: Black Mass

The stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Johnny Depp

Why it’s hot: Johnny Depp goes bald to play famous mobster Whitey Bulger for this crime drama. It will show at the festival, but it will open quickly after on Sept. 18, so you don’t have to wait long to see it.

Watch the trailer:

The movie: Colonia

The star: Emma Watson

Why it’s hot: You’ll see Emma Watson throw it back to the '70s in this based-on-a-true-story period film about how a wife had to join a cult to find her captured husband.

The movie: The Danish Girl

The stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander

Why it’s hot: If 2015 is the year of trailblazing moves in the transgender world, then this film will only add to the inspiring discussion. Eddie Redmayne plays Lili Rabe, who was one of the first to ever receive sexual reassignment surgery, and the film follows how the relationship with his wife transformed. Fun fact—Nicole Kidman produced it.

The movie: Demolition

The stars: Naomi Watts and Jake Gyllenhaal

Why it’s hot: The director behind Dallas Buyers’ Club and Wild, Jean-Marc Vallee, is at the helm of this one, which tells the story of a banker who is dealing with the loss of his wife. It will debut opening night, one of the most coveted spots of the festival.

The movie: The Dressmaker

The stars: Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth

Why it’s hot: If there is one film to watch for the fashion, this is it, if you couldn’t tell by the title already. This tells the story of Tilly (Winslet), who returns after training as a dressmaker in Paris to take care of her mother. Even though it’s a farmland, she brings gowns. We already dig it.

Watch the trailer:

The movie: The Family Fang

The stars: Nicole Kidman and Jason Bateman

Why it’s hot: Not much is known about this comedy, other than it’s about two siblings (Bateman and Kidman) who search for their parents. We’re extra pumped because Bateman directed it. His last one was the wry and witty Bad Words.

The movie: Freeheld

The stars: Julianne Moore and Ellen Page

Why it’s hot: Because #LoveRules. In the same year that the U.S. government validated gay marriage comes this based-on-a-true-story film about a woman who, in 2005, had to appeal to get her pensions benefits transferred to her domestic partner after being diagnosed with cancer.

The movie: The Lobster

The stars: Rachel Weisz, Lea Seydoux, Colin Farrell

Why it’s hot: This one premiered in Cannes and won the Jury prize, so it has high hopes over in North America. It’s also super sci-fi. Set it the near future, it’s about people who have to find a mate and if they don’t, they’re turned into animals. An odd premise, but strangely it's compelling.

Watch a clip:

The movie: The Martian

The stars: Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, Kate Mara, Kristen Wiig, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Why it’s hot: This one opens in October, but TIFF-goers will get an early look when it shows at the fest. Matt Damon plays the astronaut who gets stranded on Mars after a mission gone wrong, and all his co-workers who abandoned him in space must figure out how to save him.

Watch the trailer:

The movie: Spotlight

The stars: Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, and Michael Keaton

Why it’s hot: This one tackles the issue of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church by following the story of the investigative news unit at the Boston Globe who reported and published the Pulitzer Prize–winning story.

The movie: Sicario

The stars: Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin

Why it’s hot: This one also showed up at Cannes, and we’re excited to see this making the rounds at the Canadian festival, too. Emily Blunt plays an FBI agent who is out to track down a drug lord in this crime thriller.

Watch the trailer:

The movie: Trumbo

The stars: Helen Mirren, Diane Lane, Elle Fanning, and Bryan Cranston

Why it’s hot: This based-on-a-true-story plot tackles the life of Dalton Trumbo, a Hollywood screenwriter who was blacklisted after being accused of being a communist in the 1940s.

See the full lineup of films set to appear at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at tiff.net. More movies will be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

