TIFF Beauty: How to Recreate Chloë Grace Moretz's Effortless Updo

Chloë Grace Moretz sure knows how to bring her beauty A-game to the red carpet! This past weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, the 17-year-old looked effortlessly chic with a soft, messy chignon and a playful pompadour at the premiere of The Equalizer. Read on to find out how you can try her hairstyle at home!

To prep for volume, celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell applied Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) throughout the top of damp hair before using his hands to rough dry. Once her strands were nearly dry, he continued with a ceramic round brush to smoothen. He then added waves with a 1-inch curling iron. “Next, I combed through with my hands, made a part, and fastened a section right in the front with a duckbill clip,” Russell tells us of his technique. “I pulled the rest of her hair back low and fastened it with a bungee hair tie. Then, I rolled the hair into a very loose bun using bobby pins to secure it, making sure it was not too perfect.”

After working in some Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) throughout the sectioned hair for definition, he twisted it back into a pompadour shape and secured with pins. “I pulled a few pieces out around the face, tucking some behind her ears and leaving some out for softness and framing,” he adds. A final spritz of the brand’s Laque Souple Hairspray ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com) lent soft, touchable hold.

