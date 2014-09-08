TIFF Beauty: How to Get Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Perfect Pink Lip

Even as a relative newcomer, Gugu Mbatha-Raw is no stranger to a flawless makeup moment on the red carpet. This time we’re pining for the pretty pink lip color she chose for the premiere of Beyond the Lights at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Love the soft hue as much as we do? Keep reading—we tracked down the star’s makeup artist, Nick Barose, for all the details!

Once prepping the British beauty with luminous skin, smoldering liner, and soft brows, Barose settled on a petal pink lipstick to further complement her floral Delpozo gown. To achieve Mbatha-Raw’s smooth precision, start with a long-lasting lip liner like Barose did. “I lightly sketched her lip line with Chanel Aqua Crayon in Cognac ($29; chanel.com),” he tells us. Finally, swipe on the brand’s Rouge Allure Luminous Lip Colour in Sèduisante ($35; chanel.com) to score the same flattering finish.

